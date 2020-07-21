A J.A. Henckels 12-piece knife set is $80 while supplies last

We're always on the prowl for a dynamite kitchen deal and a 12-piece set of J.A. Henckels kitchen knives for less than $80 certainly qualifies. That's how low the knife set has dropped at Macy's, but it's a "last act" offer and may not be around for long.
The Henckels Dynamic knife collection includes the all-important 8-inch chef's knife, a 4-inch paring knife for more precise jobs, a 5-inch serrated bread knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives and sturdy kitchen shears. You'll also get a wooden slotted block to safely house the knives and an 8-inch sharpening steel to keep those edges razor-sharp. These knives, from one of the most respected names in cutlery, are precision-stamped from quality stainless steel and fitted with ergonomic triple-rivet handles for comfort and control.
The set normally retails for more than $200 and the same set is currently selling for $100 on Best Buy and Amazon. Macy's ships orders over $25 for free.
