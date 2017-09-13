What do you do when you find a totally gross 140-ton (130-tonne) fatberg -- a horrifying mix of fat, oil, diapers and baby wipes -- clogging up the London sewers? You give it an affectionate nickname.

Utility company Thames Water is asking for the public's help in naming one of the largest fatbergs ever discovered:

Calling all #FatbergFans. What should we call the biggest EVER #fatberg we've recently found in London⁉️(Let's keep it family friendly 👪 ) pic.twitter.com/BTHKNY46Ht — Thames Water (@thameswater) September 12, 2017

Thames Water is still in the process of removing the massive lump. As of Wednesday, it had pulled out around 44 tons of material with nearly 100 tons left to go. The fatberg is located in the Whitechapel area of London.

Twitter users are offering up some naming suggestions. "Doctor Who" fans will recognize "Adipose" as a reference to some oddly cute blobs of fat that threatened Earth. Other ideas include "The Blob," "IT" and "Brenda." And, naturally, someone suggested "Fatberg McFatface."

How about "Adipose" - like the little guys in the Doctor Who Episode "partners in Crime" :D pic.twitter.com/15qzfrPJ1k — Phoebe (@Yzariael) September 13, 2017

Fatbergs are created by residents and businesses flushing and pouring things they're not supposed to down the drain, like cooking oils and wipes. Back in 2013, Thames Water faced its biggest fatberg ever recorded in Britain, a bus-sized 15-ton glob. This latest fatberg blows that one out of the sewer. Thames Water notes the current monster is heavier than four humpback whales.

The Museum of London would like to get its hands on a chunk of the fatberg for its collection, calling it "a stark reminder of what we waste."

This is the #fatberg we hope to add to our collection. Composed of oil, fat, nappies and baby wipes it's a stark reminder of what we waste. pic.twitter.com/TpyxcfQLH9 — Museum of London (@MuseumofLondon) September 13, 2017

If you're particularly squeamish, you may want to skip the Thames Water video "walking tour" of the fatberg, which also stars a rather large rat:

Our version of a walking tour of London: see for yourself the monster #Fatberg everyone's talking about: pic.twitter.com/LNd81wAliO — Thames Water (@thameswater) September 12, 2017

