Help save Space Camp! Crowdfunding campaign started to prevent shutdown

U.S. Space and Rocket Center Museum

Space Camp is the ultimate destination for kids with stars (and planets) in their eyes who want to learn all about space travel. However, since the coronavirus quarantine, youngsters wanting to train to become future astronauts have had to stay at home.

For 38 years, Space Camp -- hosted at U.S. Space & Rocket Center at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama -- has educated and inspired students from all over the world, but now it's in trouble due to loss of profits from having to close its doors to visitors during the quarantine.

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen a dramatic reduction in attendance at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center museum and Space Camp, leading to a significant decrease in revenue and operating capital," the crowdfunding page stated. "With limited admission from international students and school groups this fall and winter, we're forced to close our weeklong camp programs again until April 2021. These ongoing challenges have meant a devastating loss of two-thirds of our revenue."

The Space Camp started a crowdfunding campaign in hopes to raise $1.5 million to help pay for operating costs while the coronavirus lockdown continues. The U.S Space and Rocket Center and Space Camp are not federally funded and are not eligible for state or local financial relief, so the money will need to be raised or both will be forced to close this October.

"The coronavirus pandemic has devastated our revenue stream, and without your support, we're on a trajectory to have to close the doors of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center Museum, Space Camp, and its sister programs sometime in October of this year," Space and Rocket Center Education Foundation chair Ben Chandler said in a video posted on July 27. "Raising the funds would allow the camp to remain open through spring of next year, just in time for what organizers hope is a busy, pandemic-cleared summer attendance season."

U.S. Space and Rocket Center Museum

If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal it will not only save Space Camp, but also the U.S. Space and Rocket Center itself, which is a popular tourist destination for space lovers. So far, the crowdfunding campaign has raised $549,021 of $1,500,000 goal.

This Space Camp isn't just a fun way to spend the summer, it can inspire kids to pursue careers with NASA. The astronauts Robert Hines, Kate Rubins, Sandra Magnus, and Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger have all attended Space Camp.