These Hello Kitty appliances are the kitchen inspiration you didn't know you needed

Hello Kitty fans, rejoice: The globally loved cartoon little girl (not kitty?), created by Japanese company Sanrio, can now be welcomed into your kitchen, via two limited-edition Zojirushi appliances. This Hello Kitty Limited Edition Collection features a never-before-seen Hello Kitty pattern that's been designed exclusively for Zojirushi, plastered on an automatic rice cooker and warmer and stainless 16-ounce travel mugs.

Although Zojirushi appliances have been a staple in Japan for over 100 years, Zojirushi America has only been in the US market for some 30 years. So to commemorate Sanrio's 60th anniversary, the two companies teamed up to launch a Hello Kitty collaboration. This adorable limited-edition collection is exclusive to the US and Canada, and is available for purchase at a number of online vendors, including Amazon.

Amazon Zojirushi is one of the leading makers of rice cookers, so it only makes sense that the quality is stellar. This 5.5-cup rice cooker displays gold Hello Kitty graphics on a white machine. Built with one-touch operation, the rice cooker is easy to use, thanks to the detachable and washable inner lid and easy-to-clean nonstick cooking pan. Plus, the rice cooker is replete with a measuring cup, spatula and spatula holder. Buy it on Amazon (out of stock at the time of this writing) or directly through Sanrio.

Amazon These Zojirushi travel mugs come in two colors -- white and black -- spangled with gold Hello Kitty graphics. The 16-ounce mug is crafted out of stainless steel, one that's both lightweight and compact. The lid comes with a secure lock on top so you won't have to worry about leaks, making it ideal for transporting hot and cold liquids. Buy it from Amazon or directly through Sanrio.