Hellboy red band trailer waves a flaming sword at evil

David Harbour as hellspawn superhero Hellboy is horns-deep in a plot that may be even stranger than Stranger Things. The second trailer for the reboot movie arrived with a vengeance late on Thursday night.

The new red-band trailer revels in its license to appeal to mature audiences. We get f-bombs and some much more horrific imagery than we've seen before. Blood flows freely in this trailer. More sensitive viewers can choose to tune into the milder green-band version.

The Hellboy team also unleashed two new posters done up in hellscape colors of red, orange and yellow.

The apocalypse starts tonight at midnight. The new Red Band Trailer for #Hellboy is coming.

The reboot comes 15 years after director Guillermo del Toro and actor Ron Perlman first brought the big red guy to theaters with the original Hellboy comics adaptation.

"Our color palette is a little darker. Hellboy has a lot more issues. He's a little more lost, a little more confused and conflicted," Harbour told CNET Magazine when comparing the new film to the older version.

The first trailer for the reboot dropped in December and hinted at an equal balance between action and humor with plenty of monsters in the mix. Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane and Daniel Dae Kim also star.

Hellboy is due out on April 12 in the US and UK and April 11 in Australia.