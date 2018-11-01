Halloween had a delightfully nerdy edge this year, with many famous faces dressing up in sci-fi, fantasy and other geeky costumes.

Heidi Klum as Fiona from Shrek

Model and TV host Heidi Klum always goes extreme for Halloween -- in the past she's been a stunning Jessica Rabbit, a disturbing skinless body, and once, a 95-year-old version of herself.

This year, she teased her costume reveal with numerous Instagram videos showing the complex process of makeup and prosthetics. It's not easy being green: Klum turned out to be Fiona from the Shrek movie series.





And Princess Fiona needs her partner by her side. Klum's boyfriend Tom Kaulitz joined her as Shrek.

Neil Patrick Harris and family as Haunted Mansion residents



Actor Neil Patrick Harris, husband David Burtka and kids Gideon and Harper always take a great group photo in their costumes. This year, Harris, Burtka and Gideon played the famed Hitchhiking Ghosts from Disney's Haunted Mansion, and Harper played the black-widow bride, another character from that iconic theme park ride.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and son as Lego characters

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and their son Silas dressed up as Lego characters, with Timberlake as Robin, their son as Batman and Biel as Harley Quinn.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin and family as NASA astronauts

Alec Baldwin gave his SNL Donald Trump look a rest for Halloween. Baldwin and family all dressed as NASA astronauts.

Jensen Ackles as the Red Hood

Actor Jensen Ackles voiced DC Comics character the Red Hood in an animated movie, and he's hinted at wanting to play the character in a live-action feature. Even if that never happens, at least he was able to dress as the character for Halloween.

Starbucks employees as discontinued Starbucks products

Think we missed the story deadline but the @starbucks social media team was a graveyard of discontinued products! #GeekWireHalloween pic.twitter.com/1eFvrfoaa3 — Madeline Moy (@madelinemoy) October 31, 2018

Not famous people, but still funny. The social media team at Starbucks dressed up as a graveyard of the company's discontinued products, including single-use plastic straws and unicorn Frappuccinos.

Oldie-but-goodie: Bill Gates as King Arthur and Warren Buffett as Merlin

And here's a #ThrowbackThursday costume that's not from Halloween, but could have been. Billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have been friends for years. This year on Instagram for Halloween, Gates shared a photo of the two dressed up as King Arthur and Merlin. But it's kind of a cheat: This is from a Camelot-themed party years ago, not from Halloween. Still a fun one, though.

