Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn ditching Project Runway for Amazon

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn still are going to make it work -- but for Amazon.

The stars of Project Runway, the long-running fashion competition show, are leaving that program to start a similar show for Amazon Studios, the company announced Friday.

"After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create," Klum said in a statement. "I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart."

In a similar statement, Gunn thanked the show and its fans, saying. "I'm excited for them to see what's next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great fashion adventure."

Amazon didn't release the new show's title, release date or many details, but did confirm the new show is a reality fashion series that will be seen in over 200 countries. One fresh element: the new show will somehow include a shopping element.

"This intersection of content, commerce, and technology is perfectly suited to the cord cutter generation and streaming consumers," the company said in a statement.

Project Runway launched on Bravo in 2004, with supermodel Klum as host, and Gunn, who was then a faculty member at New York's Parsons The New School for Design, as co-host and mentor to the contestants.