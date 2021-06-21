Hedge fund that bet against GameStop is closing down

Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A London-based hedge fund that bet against GameStop is shutting down following double-digit percentage losses suffered during the first meme stock rally in January, according to a report published Tuesday by the the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the fund.

White Square Capital, which reportedly managed up to $440 million in assets at its peak, had sent a letter to investors outlining plans to close down the main fund this month and return investor capital following a review of the business model, according to the report.

Although this marks one of the first hedge funds closures following surges in these meme stocks, it's certainly not the first to suffer massive losses. US hedge fund Melvin Capital reportedly lost more than 50% in January amid the social-media fuelled stock rally.

The losses came as droves of retail investors, many of whom had gathered on Reddit, pushed GameStop's stock up to record highs knowing Wall Street hedge funds had bet against the beleaguered US games retailer. As a result, GameStock went from $17.25 per share at the beginning of the year up to as high as $483. That day it hit its peak, it also fell to a low of $112.25.

White Square Capital didn't immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.