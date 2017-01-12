Here's how Tom Brady looks in Intel's 360-degree replay tech

Verizon and AT&T are clamping down on their legacy unlimited-data customers.

AT&T said its jacking up its unlimited plan by $5 a month, and Verizon is booting folks who use more than 200 gigabytes a month on a similar plan. We discuss why the two biggest US carriers would make these changes, even as competitors Sprint and T-Mobile keep pushing their own unlimited plans.

Also on the podcast, we chat about Amazon's plans to hire 100,000 more US workers, rumors of a foldable phone from Samsung and Peter Thiel claiming Apple's dominance is ending.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Heavy data users: AT&T and Verizon are coming after you (The 3:59, Ep. 162)

