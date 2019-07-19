Heatwave 2019: It's hot and Twitter is losing its cool

Barcroft Media/Getty Images

A massive heatwave is expected to send temperatures well into the 100s this weekend and Twitter is a bit steamed. Folks in the US started tweeting on Friday from around the country about the oppressive heat. It seems like no one can really comprehend that it's as hot as it is.

Tensions can run high when the weather heats up.

People are already coming up with creative ways to beat the heat.

Even animals are trying to cool down.

Who needs a heat index? You know it’s hot in DC when you see the squirrels doing this. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/Z2yhIcUFdN — Leandra Bernstein (@LeandraBrnstein) July 18, 2019

It's a hot one out there! Stay hydrated! #heatwave pic.twitter.com/j23oGKzfyP — Rex the TV terrier (@rexthetvterrier) July 17, 2019

This big cat certainly has the right idea in this #heatwave! Chilling out in this hot weather like...🐯#London pic.twitter.com/Rc3VkxFTUL — ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) July 12, 2019

And we can't forget to give credit where credit is due.

I would like to thank the great Willis Carrier for inventing air conditioning in 1902.

Not enough can be said about the comfort he has provided or the number of lives saved. #TooFknHot #HeatWave2019 pic.twitter.com/bwVmiEZRz5 — Skywalker🌈 (@realLarrySky) July 19, 2019

But it's still so freaking hot.

Me walking out the door in this HEAT!..#HEATWAVE2019 pic.twitter.com/zu51w89pLI — Pat Philbin (@PatFrmMoonachie) July 17, 2019

Me trying to look cool at any point today #HeatWave2019 pic.twitter.com/URcRJz5p4p — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanzWXYZ) July 18, 2019

So I just checked the forecast. Actual high for Friday is predicted to be 99 degrees.... #heatwave2019 #iowaweather pic.twitter.com/mkMgI6eueD — Steven Eilers (@iowaguy1970) July 15, 2019

Weather services and governments are taking it seriously, too. New York canceled its City Triathlon on Friday. The temperatures have claimed four lives so far. All jokes aside, there is a lot of helpful information from authorities who want to keep you safe in the heatwave. Take precautions if you or your pets are going to be outside.

In a #heatwave, stay safe with these hot weather tips:

☀️Know the humidex rating - be aware of #HeatWarning

☀️Drink plenty of cool fluids - the most important step you can take

☀️Avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day pic.twitter.com/9jdCn0t3p6 — Canadian Red Cross (@redcrosscanada) July 19, 2019

A dangerous #heatwave is gripping much of the US. Here’s what you need to know about heat stroke & how to stay safe. pic.twitter.com/x1NQrnqDds — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) July 18, 2019

Summer temperatures are on the rise! 🌡️Please make sure your air conditioner is plugged 🔌 directly into a wall socket and not an extension cord or power strip. #heatwave #BeatTheHeat pic.twitter.com/KGtK8VNeJM — U.S. Fire (USFA) (@usfire) July 17, 2019

Remember about your #Pets during this dangerous #HeatWave! If its too hot for you bare feet walking on pavement, it is too hot for your furry friends paws. If you have pets outside, make sure they fresh water and shade from the direct sunlight. #OHwx #PAwx #Heat #Safety #NWS pic.twitter.com/gWkLISKRWB — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) July 18, 2019

Do you know the difference between Heatstroke -- a medical emergency -- and Heat Exhaustion? Here's a guide with downloadable infographics from NOAA's @NWS: https://t.co/ksviBChpGq #HeatHealth #HeatWave pic.twitter.com/u82bKNMnjK — NOAA (@NOAA) July 19, 2019

