Heathrow Airport to get third runway under British government plan

The British government has approved a plan to open a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport.
The controversial plan got the thumbs up from Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet on Tuesday.
Speaking to Parliament, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said this was a "historic moment" and highlighted that Heathrow is "the busiest two-runway airport in the world." However, he said the runway won't be open for several years -- suggesting it might happen by 2026.
So don't rush to get ready for a flight from this runway for a little while yet.
Business groups like the British Chamber of Commerce hailed the announcement, but MP John McDonnell, whose constituency lies near Heathrow, is against the plan.
"Today I am even more convinced that this would be a costly, environmental and social disaster that will never be built," he wrote on Twitter.
