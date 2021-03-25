Hearthstone Classic mode takes you back to 2014

Blizzard

Hearthstone, Blizzard's collectible card game based in the Warcraft universe, launched seven years ago and kickstarted a genre. An update to the game Thursday adds a new mode that takes players back to 2014 when it all started.

Classic Format is available for Hearthstone players in the game's 20.0 update. In the mode, cards will revert to the 1.0.0.5832 patch from June 2014 with everyone receiving the original 240 cards to use in their deck. The 20.0 update rolled out on Thursday before the release of the Forged in the Barrens expansion on March 30.

Classic Format is live! Relive the old-school Hearthstone experience now! ⌛ pic.twitter.com/5P9yR0hrPC — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) March 25, 2021

Forged in the Barrens will look back at an important time in the Warcraft universe. When Orcs, Taurens and Trolls came together to form the Horde.

Hearthstone is available on PC, Mac, iOS and Android.