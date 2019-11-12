Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Marvel fans not only got to watch Avengers: Endgame in all its glory on Disney Plus when the streaming service debuted Tuesday. They also got previously unreleased deleted scenes.

While Marvel did share a gag reel and six other deleted scenes back in July for the Blu-ray release, these new bits scenes offer more insights.

Tony Stark meets his grown-up daughter Morgan

The biggest (and most tearjerking) deleted scene is probably the extended clip of Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) meeting the grown-up version of his daughter Morgan (played by Katherine Langford from 13 Reasons Why).

We find out Stark's decision to sacrifice himself by using the Infinity Stones to reverse Thanos' Snap was of course the right one because Morgan was able to grow up to be a happy, well-adjusted adult. But it's hard to keep from crying a little when Stark says goodbye: "I love you 3,000."

Tony Stark meets adult Morgan Stark

in this new deleted scene from #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/Yg2ByJcAiM — cosmic (@Q82004yousef1) November 12, 2019

"We felt it ground the movie to a halt and we felt he did something similar in the next sequence when he gives his own eulogy," co-director Joe Russo said in the video commentary. "What can happen in a film this big is you can have ending after ending after ending and it starts to feel like the movie's never going to end. When you have too many [ending] sequences in a row, you can dilute the value of each one of them."

Hawkeye and Black Widow attacked on Vormir

Before Black Widow jumps off the cliff of Vormir to offer her life up in exchange for the Soul Stone, this deleted scene shows an interesting turn of events, with Thanos' army attacking both Black Widow and Hawkeye. The Thanos attack might add extra excitement to the scene, but in a way it detracts from the emotional intensity when both Hawkeye and Black Widow fight each other to be the one who sacrifices themselves for the stone.

In this scene, Star-Lord telling his team that Gamora is alive, Mantis asks if she is a zombie. pic.twitter.com/t3L5lHzG1V — Kącik Popkultury (@KacikPopkultury) November 12, 2019

Mantis thinks Gamora is a zombie

This deleted scene opens with Peter Parker reuniting with Tony Stark on the battlefield toward the end of the movie, as well as Parker meeting Pepper Potts for the first time. Plus, Quill/Star-Lord reunites with his Guardians of the Galaxy crew and points out that Gamora is back ... her past self is, anyway. But the punchline is when Mantis asks if Gamora is a zombie.

The scene is also a good way for fans to see how much acting is required in a big-green screen battle scene complete with CGI stand-ins and storyboard.

You can watch Avengers: Endgame, as well as the deleted scenes, on the Disney Plus streaming service now.