The best heart-shaped kitchen accessories to pump up your Valentine's Day

Show the love.

If you're going to go ahead and really do Valentine's Day, then commit hard, especially in the kitchen. A dish of heart-shaped raviolis or a tray topped with delicate heart cakes are sure to make your special someone, or anyone at your singles-only dinner party, smile. Which is exactly why we rounded up these heart-shaped cooking and baking accessories that will add an extra beat (see what we did there?) to whatever you're planning -- whether it's dinner for two, watching slasher movies with friends or celebrating with mom and dad. (No judgments here.)

Read more: Swoon-Worthy Red & Pink Kitchen Gifts for Valentine's Day

Nordic Ware sweetheart waffler: $50
Amazon

It's this easy to make your morning waffles a little sweeter if you're doing breakfast in bed. Also? As if you won't use this anyway after February 14th.

$50 at Amazon

Heart ravioli stamp: $8
Sur La Table

Pasta is for lovers and we can't think of a more charming first course than a dish of ravioli hearts.

$8 at Sur La Table

Staub heart cocotte: $150
Sur La Table

Not only will it look terrific on your stove, but this enamel cast-iron cocotte is perfect for the one-pot, stove-to-table meal. (But if your love loves lavender, Le Creuset has you covered.)

$150 at Sur La Table

Emile Henry ruffled heart pie dish: $40
Williams Sonoma

Present your sweet pie to your sweetie pie in a baking dish that's just as pretty as the tart itself.

$40 at Williams Sonoma
valentines day 2020

Beehive heart pie scooper: $65
Etsy

Serve up your dessert with this heart and arrow pie server -- subtle enough for year-round use.

$65 at Etsy

Silicone mini heart baking pan: $13
Target

And if mini desserts are more your thing, go for these delicate cupcake molds (or ones with ruffled edges).

$13 at Target

Harold Import Co. heart creme brulee: $23
Amazon

If you're hosting a dinner party or making a dinner just for two, there's nothing more impressive than making personal crème brûlées.

$23 at Amazon

Metal heart cookie cutters: $4
Target

Even if you loathe Valentine's Day, there's no way you won't get into the mood once you break out the frosting and sugar cookie dough and go to town with these adorable cookie cutters. Just don't forget the dusting sugar.

$4 at Target

Ginger Ray wooden heart confetti: $6
Target

Top your table with reusable confetti. (Can you think of anything more 2019?)

$6 at Target

Candlewick heart dishes: 2 for $18
Etsy

These vintage, bead-edged serving dishes make the perfect gift for that someone in your life who knows design and needs a bowl of M&Ms on his or her coffee table, obviously. Plus there are dupes available all over Etsy.

$18 at Etsy

See our Valentine's Day 2020 Gift Guide headquarters for even more heart-warming ideas.