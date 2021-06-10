Hear Star Wars star Mark Hamill as Skeletor in new He-Man trailer for Netflix

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Skeletor, the legendary villain in the beloved 1980s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series, is back -- and he sounds galactically familiar. Star Wars star Mark Hamill is voicing the infamous skeleton bad guy in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a reboot of the classic animated show. Yes, that's Luke Skywalker sneering out of the baddie's bony mouth in a new trailer released Thursday.

It's certainly not the first time Hamill has left good guy Luke behind -- he's long voiced the Joker on a variety of shows. And it's not news he's taking on the role -- Netflix announced the cast back in February. Still, hearing the Tatooine farm boy again is always worthwhile.

Famous names abound in this show. Kevin Smith of Clerks fame is showrunner and executive producer. Lena Headey (Cersei in Game of Thrones) plays villainess Evil-Lyn; Sarah Michelle Gellar plays Teela; Henry Rollins plays Tri-Klops; and Alicia Silverstone plays Queen Marlena. Another Game of Thrones vet, Liam Cunningham, plays Man-At-Arms.

"I cannot believe the lineup of talent I get to play with," Smith said back in a February statement.

If you've don't remember He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, you don't remember the 1980s, when the show introduced muscly He-Man, Skeletor and the mysterious fortress of Castle Grayskull. It's retro sword-and-sorcery fun with plenty of famous voices to recognize. Part one of the series comes to Netflix on July 23.