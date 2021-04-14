Health study looks at whether Apple Watch can detect COVID-19, the flu

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Apple is working with researchers to see if devices like the Apple Watch and iPhone are capable of detecting early signs of respiratory illnesses like the flu and COVID-19.

The study, which will last 6 months, will be conducted through the University of Washington and the Seattle Flu Study, according to information page on the Seattle Flu Study website.

Participants in the Seattle area will be given an Apple Watch and have to answer short surveys on their iPhones every week.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.