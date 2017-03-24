The battle over health care in America isn't over, but on Friday, the planned vote on the Republicans' new plan got called off after it became apparent there were not enough votes to pass it.

The decision gave Twitter users a fever -- and the only cure was to make all kinds of jokes.

And more than a few social media users were also "Hamilton" fans quick to point out some fitting lyrics from that hit musical.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.