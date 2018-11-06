Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla SpaceX, definitely voted. Musk, who was born in South Africa but became a US citizen in 2002, shared a photo Tuesday afternoon of himself with a red, white and blue I VOTED sticker smack dab in the middle of his forehead.
Billionaire Musk's fame made his photo a big juicy target for Twitter users.
Some focused on the sticker's wording. "I am Groot," wrote one, mimicking the Guardians of the Galaxy character.
Others tried out their photo-editing software.
Some wished they could vote for Musk himself, even though he wasn't born in the US. One shared a twist on President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan, turning it into "Musk 2020: Make America Smart Again."
Some played off Musk's love of anime, which he's expressed on Twitter before.
Or the fact that he put the sticker on his forehead.
Musk was far from alone in sharing his voting sticker. Americans were displaying them everywhere from beards to pets.
While those who didn't get stickers had to make do with other items -- or make their own.
Election day brought lines at some polling places, but some waiting voters were treated to pizza.
Heads up! Elon Musk is now an 'I Voted' meme
