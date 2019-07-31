Once upon a time, Apple products were almost never discounted. Now, Apple seems to be letting the price on some of its keystone products dip southward. The new 2019 version of the AirPods is a case in point: At the Apple Store, they cost $179, or $199 for the version that includes the wireless charging case. But even before Prime Day, those models have been selling nearly everywhere else at $15 to $20 off, respectively. And recently, we've been seeing them dip even lower. And it's not just Apple-branded products: Beats models are also nicely discounted now, and Sony's awesome noise-canceling models -- the ones that beat Bose on many fronts -- are also far below their list price.
Let's get to the deals!
Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Apple's wireless AirPods are awesome and expensive. You'll pay $159 for the little beauties at Apple, and Amazon currently has them for $145. Sign up for a free account at Rakuten, and the price drops to $136 with code HND24. Hurry, though: the deal ends at midnight tonight, July 31.
These wireless Bluetooth models are the current CNET Editors' Choice for full-size noise-canceling headphones -- and even the new-for-2019 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 ($400) didn't take that crown. The list price of the Sony is $350, and it's dipped as low as $240 this summer. But it's currently holding at $265 at Rakuten, which is still an amazing deal (that's less than Walmart's refurb offer).
When these updated Beats models hit back in 2016, we liked nearly everything about them except the exorbitant $300 price. They've been selling for closer to $220 recently, but right now, you can snag the Beats Solo3 Wireless for $180. That's a far better value.
Apple
-
reading•Wireless headphones on sale: AirPods are just $136, Beats for $180 and Sony's best for $265
-
Jul 31•AirPlay 2 rollout expands to LG and Vizio TVs
-
Jul 31•Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has a few key features the iPad could use
-
Jul 31•Spotify keeps big lead over Apple Music but disappoints with 108M subscribers
-
•See All
Discuss: Wireless headphones on sale: AirPods are just $136, Beats for $180 and Sony's best for $265
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.