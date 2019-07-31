Wireless headphones on sale: AirPods are just $136, Beats for $180 and Sony's best for $265

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Once upon a time, Apple products were almost never discounted. Now, Apple seems to be letting the price on some of its keystone products dip southward. The new 2019 version of the AirPods is a case in point: At the Apple Store, they cost $179, or $199 for the version that includes the wireless charging case. But even before Prime Day, those models have been selling nearly everywhere else at $15 to $20 off, respectively. And recently, we've been seeing them dip even lower. And it's not just Apple-branded products: Beats models are also nicely discounted now, and Sony's awesome noise-canceling models -- the ones that beat Bose on many fronts -- are also far below their list price.

Let's get to the deals!

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's wireless AirPods are awesome and expensive. You'll pay $159 for the little beauties at Apple, and Amazon currently has them for $145. Sign up for a free account at Rakuten, and the price drops to $136 with code HND24. Hurry, though: the deal ends at midnight tonight, July 31. Read Apple AirPods 2 review

Sarah Tew/CNET These wireless Bluetooth models are the current CNET Editors' Choice for full-size noise-canceling headphones -- and even the new-for-2019 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 ($400) didn't take that crown. The list price of the Sony is $350, and it's dipped as low as $240 this summer. But it's currently holding at $265 at Rakuten, which is still an amazing deal (that's less than Walmart's refurb offer). Read Sony WH-1000XM3 review