Headphone deal: V-Moda Crossfade Wireless is $100 off

V-Moda makes some really solid headphones -- both in terms of build and sound quality -- and Amazon is running a sale on its first-generation Crossfade Wireless over-ear Bluetooth headphone. It lists for $200 but you can pick it up for $100 on Amazon for a limited time. (It was $155.74 on Amazon before the sale). That's the lowest price we've seen on it.
This model came out in late 2015 and comes in a few different color options, with removable shields on the earcups that can be swapped out for new shields that you purchase separately.
I gave high marks to the Crossfade Wireless when I reviewed it. V-Moda made some small improvements to 2017's Crossfade Wireless 2, which I rated even higher (its earpads are better). The most recent version of that headphone is called the Crossfade Wireless 2 Codex and it costs $350.
