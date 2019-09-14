Heapdhone deal: V-Moda Crossfade Wireless for only $100

Sarah Tew/CNET

We saw this deal back in June but it's now returned in more color options: The first-generation V-Moda Crossfade Wireless over-ear Bluetooth headphone, which originally listed for $200, is being being discounted to $100 on Amazon. (It was $135 on Amazon before the sale).

This model came out in late 2015 and comes with removable shields on the earcups that can be swapped out for new shields that you purchase separately.

I gave high marks to the Crossfade Wireless when I reviewed it. V-Moda made some small improvements to 2017's Crossfade Wireless 2, which I rated even higher (its earpads are better). The most recent version of that headphone is called the Crossfade Wireless 2 Codex and it costs $350.

