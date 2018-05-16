V-Moda is having its "Supersonic Spring Sale," with discounts on headphones and its Remix Bluetooth speaker. The highlight deal is on the Crossfade 2 Wireless, which is one of our favorite Bluetooth headphones. It normally retails from $330, but it's on sale for $250. The top-end rose gold model, which features AptX support, is also on sale for $250.
You can purchase the headphones on Amazon or head over to v-moda.com. If you buy the Crossfade 2 Wireless on V-Moda's site, you can pick up a set of complimentary 3D-printed fiber or 2D laser-engraved custom shields (a $70 value, according to V-Moda).
Here's a summary of the top V-Moda deals. It's unclear how long the sale lasts. V-Moda's site just says, "Limited time, limited quantity."
Crossfade 2 Wireless for $250 (originally $330-$350)
Remix Bluetooth speaker for $200 (originally $300)
