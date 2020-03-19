Headphone deal: Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 for only $25

Looking for an inexpensive pair of likable over-ear wireless headphones for both working at home and listening on the go? Amazon is blowing out the Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 (in black) for $25, with additional color options costing $40. They have a list price $100. Walmart is also selling them for that price.
In my review from 2018 (they came out in the middle of the year), I described them as "premium cheap headphones" and while I wasn't blown away by the sound, I thought they sounded better than a lot of headphones in their price range of $100. No, they're not the newest model -- there's no USB-C charging, for example -- but at $25, they're a steal. Read our Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 review.
