CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

MacBook Air, iPad Pro reveals PS5 reveal Coronavirus updates Eurovision 2020 canceled EU closes borders Marvel's Black Widow postponed
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Headphone deal: Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 for only $25

Amazon still has these really solid Plantronics over-ear Bluetooth headphones on sale for $75 off their list price of $100. That's a bargain.

Listen
- 00:41
02-plantronics-backbeat-600Enlarge Image

This is the gray model. The one on sale for $25 is black.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Looking for an inexpensive pair of likable over-ear wireless headphones for both working at home and listening on the go? Amazon is blowing out the Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 (in black) for $25, with additional color options costing $40. They have a list price $100.  Walmart is also selling them for that price

See it at Amazon

In my review from 2018 (they came out in the middle of the year), I described them as "premium cheap headphones" and while I wasn't blown away by the sound, I thought they sounded better than a lot of headphones in their price range of $100. No, they're not the newest model -- there's no USB-C charging, for example -- but at $25, they're a steal. Read our Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 review.

Read more: The best headphones of 2020

Now playing: Watch this: Plantronics BackBeat Go 600: A comfortable and affordable...
1:40