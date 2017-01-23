Headphone deal of the day: Beats EP for $70

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

I recently reviewed the Beats EP, the on-ear wired headphone that's affordably priced -- by Beats' standards anyway. It carries a list price of $130 but you'll find it in stores for $100 and both Best Buy and Amazon currently have it on sale for $70. Amazon UK has it for as low as £59.95 while Australia has it for AU$140.

Thanks to its reinforced metal frame it reminded me a little of Beats' old Mixr headphone and it sounds quite decent for the money Steve Guttenberg, who writes CNET's Audiophiliac blog, was also impressed by his short listening session.

In a world that seems much more interested in wireless headphones right now -- partly thanks to Apple removing the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus -- the big strike against the EP is that it has a cord. However, part of the reason it sounds as decent as it does is that it's a wired headphone.

Click here for the full review.