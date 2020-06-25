Headphone deal: Jaybird Tarah sports earbuds for $30

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

True-wireless earbuds are all the rage, but if you're willing to buy a wireless Bluetooth headphone with a cord between the buds, the Jaybird Tarah is getting blown out at Best Buy for a good price. It's for a limited time. It typically sells for around $50-$60 and first became available in late 2018.

I've used it and it's a quality wireless sports headphone that's fully waterproof, with IPX7 certification, meaning it can be fully submerged in shallow water for a short period of time. It really stays in your ears securely, thanks to the integrated sports fins and it fit my ears better than the step-up Tarah Pro. Battery life is rated at six hours, which isn't great, but it's an hour more than the AirPods' battery life.

