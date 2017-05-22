Headphone deal: Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear II headphone for $70

Android users take note: Bose is selling its Around-Ear II wired headphones for Samsung and Android devices at a closeout price of $70. We've seen Black Friday sales on this headphone for $80, so this is as low a price you'll get for this comfortable full-size headphone that comes in blue or charcoal. Its list price is $180, but it's been discontinued by Bose.

If you're wondering about compatibility with Apple devices, you'll get sound from the included cable, but don't count on the microphone and remote fully functioning. iPhone 7 and 7 Plus owners could pair it with a Bluetooth headphone dongle that costs around $25.

Check out our full review of the Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear II here.