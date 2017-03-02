Headphone deal: Bose SoundTrue Around-ear II for $100

More and more people are turning to wireless headphones, but some people aren't ready to let go of the headphone cable yet.

If you're in the market for a comfortable, good-sounding full-size wired headphone, Amazon has Bose's SoundTrue Around-ear II headphone on sale for $100. Its list price is $180, but we've seen it discounted frequently, though rarely by this much.

The headphone comes in blue or black and is available with compatible inline remotes for Android and Apple devices.

The price drop could be a sign that Bose has a new headphone or headphones coming soon. Some of its headphone models have been on the market for a few years and are due for a refresh. That said, I reviewed the Around-ear II in January of 2016, so the price cut could simply mean that the demand for wired headphones is waning.