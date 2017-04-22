Headphone deal: BeatsX wireless earphones are $100 at Best Buy

2:32 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

If you thought Beats' neckband-style Bluetooth sports headphone was a little too expensive at $150, Best Buy currently has the black version on sale for $100 -- or $50 off. That's the lowest price I've seen on this headphone, which I gave 4 stars to in my review. It's unclear how long the headphone will be on sale, but it's most likely for a very limited time.

In recent weeks Best Buy has had flash sales on other Beats headphones, including the Solo3 Wireless and Powerbeats3. Meanwhile, Apple's AirPods are still backordered 6 weeks.

Note: Add to cart to see sale price on the BeatsX.