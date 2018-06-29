Enlarge Image Amazon

Hey Cheepies, Rick is on vacation for the next few days, but he'll be back in this space soon. In the meantime, the rest of the CNET crew will be doing our best to fill his shoes, focusing on the best deals we can find in the run-up to Independence Day.

We spotted a couple of decent deals on Amazon's deal page this morning. If you're interested in the first one -- the Anker SoundBuds Surge -- you'll have to grab it quickly because it's going to sell out in the next few hours. It's $17.09 or $6.90 off the $23.99 list price. Based on similar Anker headphones we tested, it should sound decent for the price and fit most ears well.

If that doesn't appeal to you, Amazon has the four-pack MalloMe 2-IN-1 LED Camping Lantern & Flashlight with 12 AA Batteries on sale for $14.24 after you apply the 5 percent discount coupon. Editor David Katzmaier says he has a pair and they're "sweet." (Amazon is also selling the two-pack for $8.99 ).

