Head to space with this retro space strategy RPG game from Epic, free this week

If you're a gamer, or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you probably know that gives away a free game every Thursday. Each week is a new surprise treat, with past weeks featuring such gems as GTA 5, Borderlands 2, Hitman and Watch Dogs 2. This week, Epic is going retro with .

Halcyon 6 is a retro space strategy RPG that includes base building mechanics, deep tactical combat, crew management and emergent storytelling. The story takes place on the edge of Terran space, in Halcyon 6, a derelict starbase left behind by a mysterious alien race. Your job is to reclaim and restore the derelict station. It serves as a jumping-off point for building alliances, researching new technologies and averting an impending invasion.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just claim your free game -- it's yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

