Impeachment trial Day 3 The Mandalorian, Star Wars oust actress Taylor Swift's Fearless redux Zoom's upside-down congressman Stimulus checks for older Americans PS5 restock Top features of iOS 14.4
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Head to space with this retro space strategy RPG game from Epic, free this week

Halcyon 6 Lightspeed Edition is an enhanced version of the award-winning indie strategy RPG, Halcyon 6.

halcyon
Epic

If you're a gamer, or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you probably know that Epic Games gives away a free game every Thursday. Each week is a new surprise treat, with past weeks featuring such gems as GTA 5, Borderlands 2, Hitman and Watch Dogs 2. This week, Epic is going retro with Halcyon 6 Lightspeed Edition, ordinarily a $15 value

See it at Epic

Halcyon 6 is a retro space strategy RPG that includes base building mechanics, deep tactical combat, crew management and emergent storytelling. The story takes place on the edge of Terran space, in Halcyon 6, a derelict starbase left behind by a mysterious alien race. Your job is to reclaim and restore the derelict station. It serves as a jumping-off point for building alliances, researching new technologies and averting an impending invasion.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just claim your free game -- it's yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to.  

Read moreBest gaming laptops for 2021

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.