Head of AVG uses a Mac

Last week, I didn't just discover AVG is planning an iPhone antivirus app, or that OS X is getting a full-size AVG suite next year -- I discovered something even more curious about the company's CEO, JR Smith.

"I'm a Mac user myself," Smith confessed, while his iPhone bleeped on the restaurant table in front of us.

This isn't the first time we've learnt something like this. Last year, Rory sat down with the head of Norton AntiVirus. What was he using? Why, a Mac of course.

"Right now, everyone's saying 'Hey, Mac is completely not vulnerable', but in fact yes it is. Very. And we're worried about it," Smith said in our interview. Perhaps the reason for his concern lies a little closer to home.

