Head back to school with this $250 Chromebook from Staples

School openings are already causing controversy and stress for students, parents and teachers, with many districts opting for distance learning as classes start this fall. But no matter the location, students need the right gear to maximize their studies. CNET has a full back-to-school guide with some of our favorite student-friendly products, and we're constantly monitoring new sales and offers from retailers, too.
For example, Staples has some solid student-friendly offerings, including deals on laptops, accessories and school supplies, including Chromebook and Windows PCs starting as low as $250 and $350, respectively.
From Chromebooks and laptops to desktops, save up to 30% on Staples' wide selections of PCs, including these options:
Acer 14-inch Chromebook for $250: This model sports a 14-inch screen, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Weighing 3.75 lbs with 12.5-hour battery life, capable wireless 802.11ac and a built-in webcam, this snappy Chromebook should be able to make it through the bulk of the school day without needing a recharge.
HP 15-inch Core i3 laptop for $350: Yes, it runs a lower-end CPU and only sports 128GB of storage. But for just $350, this HP model can handle basic school tasks without breaking the bank.
Dell Inspiron Core i5 14-inch laptop for $370: This one is a bit light on storage (128GB) and has the same low-res 1,366x768 screen as the HP. But it sports a brand-new 10th-gen Core i5 processor, rarely seen in laptops at this price.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i5 17-inch laptop for $650: Step up to a larger, full HD screen and 256GB of storage with this large IdeaPad. Just note this 17-incher is more of a desktop PC replacement, not something you'd want to lug around campus.
Act fast, these discounts end Aug. 8.
Consider picking up a second screen to expand your pixel real estate for that extra productivity boost. Right now you can save up 40% on select displays like this 23-inch Dell LED 1080p monitor for only $100.
Other options include:
- HP 24-inch LED Business Monitor, Black: $110
- HP 27-inch LED Monitor, Black: $150
- HP 31.5-inch LED Monitor, Silver/Black (store pickup only): $180
Take advantage of Staples' annual office supplies sale and save up to 60% on school basics like pencils, markers, notebooks and sticky notes.
