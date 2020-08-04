Head back to school with this $250 Chromebook from Staples

Deal Savings Price





School openings are already causing controversy and stress for students, parents and teachers, with many districts opting for distance learning as classes start this fall. But no matter the location, students need the right gear to maximize their studies. CNET has a full back-to-school guide with some of our favorite student-friendly products, and we're constantly monitoring new sales and offers from retailers, too.

For example, Staples has some solid student-friendly offerings, including deals on laptops, accessories and school supplies, including Chromebook and Windows PCs starting as low as $250 and $350, respectively.

Sarah Tew/CNET Take advantage of Staples' annual office supplies sale and save up to 60% on school basics like pencils, markers, notebooks and sticky notes.

