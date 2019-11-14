He is Iron Man: British man zooms at 85 mph in jet-powered suit

Marvel

Iron Man lives! British inventor Richard Browning has set a world record for fastest speed in a body-controlled, jet-engine powered, wind-guided suit, traveling at 85.06 mph (136.891 kph) over England's Brighton Pier.

"It's pretty exhilarating, the adrenaline flows when you're hammering along over the waves doing that," Browning said, according to the Guinness Book of World Records site.

Browning smashed his own previous record, which he set in 2017 at 32.02 mph (51.53 kph). He said the suit has changed completely since he set the last record, and that it now is "entirely 3D-printed, lighter, stronger and much smarter," and that it gives the flyer the ability to fine-tune the power level midflight.

Browning is the founder of Gravity Industries, which makes the suits.

"It truly feels like that dream of flying you have sometimes in your sleep," he said.