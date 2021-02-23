HDMI port and SD card slot returning to MacBook Pro later this year, analyst reports

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro refresh was already rumored to feature the return of the SD card slot, and on Tuesday it appeared those rumors got another boost. As spotted by MacRumors, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects this year's high-end Mac laptops to once again feature an SD card slot and the return of an HDMI port.

Per the report, Kuo expects the new MacBook Pro to arrive in the second half of the year. Other rumored features for the new computers include 14-inch and 16-inch displays, the return of the MagSafe power cable for charging and the removal of the Touch Bar that has been present at the top of some MacBook Pro keyboards for the last few years.

Kuo's note is the latest report about the MacBook Pro regaining some lost features. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple would be bringing back the SD card slot and MagSafe charging on its laptops. The new laptops are also rumored to be running on Apple's in-house M-series processor.

The rumors point to Apple once again making its computers more port-friendly. The last MacBook with all those features was the 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro which featured an HDMI port, MagSafe charging and an SD card slot. All were dropped in recent MacBook Pros, which relied on USB-C for connectivity, charging and display output while dumping the SD card entirely.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.