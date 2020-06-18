HBO's Watchmen is free to watch this weekend

HBO

HBO's hit television series Watchmen is available for anyone to watch for free this weekend. All nine episodes of Watchmen will be streamable for nonsubscribers on HBO.com and other on-demand services starting Friday, June 19, through Sunday, June 21.

#Watchmen begins in Tulsa, 1921 and explores the legacy of systemic racism in America. We’re proud to announce @HBO will make all nine episodes available for free this weekend on https://t.co/dvMR4HmhIR and On Demand, and will air a marathon of the series tomorrow at 1PM ET. pic.twitter.com/UBDLR3OYIV — Watchmen (@watchmen) June 18, 2020

The company is also airing a Watchmen marathon on HBO and HBO Latino starting at 10 a.m. PT on Friday.

This is part of the network's initiative to highlight "Black experiences, voices, and storytellers" to honor Juneteenth, the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, HBO said in a release Wednesday. "HBO is proud to offer all nine episodes for free of this timely, poignant series that explores the legacy of systemic racism in America," the company said.

The HBO series, inspired by the 1986 comics series from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, is full of superheroes but also deals with themes of race and trauma. It's set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, site of the real-life 1921 Tulsa massacre, which is also depicted in the opening moments of the show.