HBO's Watchmen first look teases mysterious man in yellow

We now have a tiny teaser to get excited for what HBO is doing with Watchmen.

The Watchmen Instagram has made its first post to tease HBO's upcoming adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' graphic novel of the same name. The teaser image, technically video, zooms in slightly when you play it. Who the man (or woman) is, isn't clear. He wears a yellow mask and looks to be wearing a police hat, but there's no other hint at his identity.

Damon Lindelof, a comic book writer himself who you'll know as the joint showrunner of Lost, is going to bring those same talents to the latest adaptation of Watchmen, which follows Zack Snyder's film from 2009.

The new series has cast members Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr., Frances Fisher and Tim Blake Nelson on board, with eight episodes to make up the first season.

No release date yet from HBO, but next year is looking likely.