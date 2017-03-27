HBO's 'True Detective' may return for third season

HBO

If you were wondering if you would ever see another season of "True Detective," that mystery may have been solved.

Off the air for two years, a third season of the hit HBO anthology crime series could be in the works, with creator Nic Pizzolatto writing at least the first two episodes of the season, Entertainment Weekly reports. David Milch, the Emmy-winning writer-producer behind "Deadwood" and NYPD Blue" is also said to have joined the project.

Launched in 2014 to critical acclaim, the program followed police investigations as personal and professional secrets are unearthed. The first season starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as Louisiana State Police homicide detectives, while season two had Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn investigating the murder of a corrupt politician in Southern California.

Life, disrupted: In Europe, millions of refugees are still searching for a safe place to settle. Tech should be part of the solution. But is it? CNET investigates.

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs tell why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care.