Westworld streams this Sunday

John P. Johnson/HBO

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and (sometimes) Amazon Prime. The audio is about a minute or two long.

HBO has a knack for finding quality content. Its HBO Now service is easily worth the money with series like Westworld in rotation. The show is excellent, but the second season may be even better, based on what I've seen thus far. No spoilers, though. The newest episode brings itself back online on Sunday, April 22.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Netflix announced some return dates for a couple of originals. The second season of Glow is coming on June 29. The third season premiere of Bill Nye Saves the World starts streaming on May 11.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Bring yourself back online, Westworld Your browser does not support the audio element.

