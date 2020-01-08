HBO's Westworld dinners may be the least dystopian thing at CES this year

Enlarge Image HBO

HBO's sci-fi hit Westworld took a crack at predetermining my future at CES. But in Westworld's vision for my reality, I get to eat triple dessert and live to be 103. It's the cuddliest glimpse of dystopia I've seen all week at CES.

What happens in Vegas stays on our servers.

Incite has arrived at #CES2020. #VegasWorld pic.twitter.com/luOIVqo7QY — Westworld (@WestworldHBO) January 7, 2020

As the global tech industry swarms Las Vegas for one of its biggest conventions of the year, Westworld has also arrived to stage elaborate, immersive dinners here, sprinkling breadcrumbs for the upcoming third season of the series. These dinners -- at the sophisticated Nomad Restaurant set in a vaulting library not unlike the one in last season's finale -- is purportedly hosted by Incite, a mysterious data company joining the Westworld plot next season.

Incite, apparently, is here to mine every ounce of your data so you never have to make a vexing decision on your own again. Even the RSVP process for this event was heady. In addition to typical requests for my name and email address, HBO's Incite dinners posed questions like "Do you dread making everyday choices?" and "Have you ever experienced guilt after eating an animal product?"

So at my dinner Tuesday, an Incite employee named Antony enthusiastically greeted me by name, before dropping deep-cut references to things posted to my social-media feeds years back. Antony knew about the bogus bike ticket I got more than five years ago; he knew about how somebody at our table considered joining the military when he was young.

And Incite chose a personalized menu for each diner -- apparently I'm algorithmically predisposed to burrata caprese, gnocchi and apple toffee. I wheedled Antony into bringing me a chocolate tart too. If our dystopian future includes the cotton candy Westworld served each table, the downfall of humanity will be dreamily sweet.

And because this is CES, Incite delivered a keynote. "Tech companies are profiting off of your data, and what are you given in return?" Incite's head of development (I think...) said in her presentation. (Another great thing about Westworld's dystopia: The highest-ranking Incite employee in the room was a woman of color. Sign me up.)

"Give us your data, and we'll give you certainty," she continued. "You give us your information, and we will erase all doubt. Your path to this new future, this better world -- the only decision that you need to make is us." (OK, maybe don't sign me up.)

These kinds of so-called activations are usually the stuff of Comic-Con or South by Southwest, not CES. Conventions like those are places where fandoms can gravitate together to be titillated by clues and immersive experiences about their favorite shows, movies and franchises. CES is not that kind of place.

Josh Miller/CNET

Netflix attempted something similar two years ago at CES, with a booth on the show floor displaying creepy lab-grown "bodies." It was an elaborate stunt to build buzz about its cyberpunk series Altered Carbon, which -- like Westworld -- plays with concepts about the nature of consciousness in a world where tech is displacing humanity.

But at these dinners, HBO steered clear of any of the R-rated creepiness of Westworld as you watch it on the screen. No hosts went rogue. In what may be a first for Westworld, I spent more than two hours with this universe and nobody got killed.

But compared to Neon's artificial humans at CES this year, the little we know about Incite feels cuddly and nostalgic by comparison. Privacy has been a top issue at CES this year, and Westworld mirrored the theme with its dinners. But in our current reality, companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon -- some of the wealthiest and most powerful corporations in history -- have already built massive machine hoovering up your data. You are constantly tracked online, whether it's tracking pixels to trace the websites you're visiting or geolocation data to know almost your every move. Google, for one, knows about 70 percent of all payment card purchases in the US.

I've sat in on internal Facebook meetings. Nothing Incite threw at me got as creepy as that.

Before we left, Incite had a parting gift for each diner. These personalized printouts listed our name, date of birth, life expectancy (I'm going to live to be 103 years, 9 months and 4 days old) and a "free piece of advice from our strategy algorithm," as Incite's leader called it.

The advice for me, someone who rarely posts personal details about myself online? "Have your digital spaces received all the benefits of your training? Look for new ways to innovate." Which is basically the nicest way anyone has ever judged me for being a social-media slacker.

Westworld on the screen projects a unnerving, violent technological future. But Westworld at CES wasn't ready to truly bring the dystopia many of us catch glimpses of in our everyday lives. But hey, according to Incite, I'm going to live to they year 2085. What could possibly go wrong?