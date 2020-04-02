HBO

Starting Friday, you'll be able to stream around 500 hours of movies and shows from HBO for a limited time, the company said Thursday. Programming includes The Sopranos, Veep, The Wire and Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Content will be available to stream without an HBO subscription by downloading the HBO Now or HBO Go apps, or by going to hbonow.com or hbogo.com. Programming will also be available "via participating distribution partners' platforms in the coming days," HBO says.

"This is the first time HBO has made this volume of programming available outside of the paywall on HBO Now & HBO Go," the company said in a statement.

The offer is part of HBO's #StayHomeBoxOffice campaign, which encourages people to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the newly identified coronavirus Many cities and countries have imposed lockdowns, major events have been called off or postponed, and several employees are being told to work from home. On Thursday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 hit 1 million worldwide.

Late last month, HBO said streaming on HBO Now jumped more than 40% from its four-week average as more people stay home.