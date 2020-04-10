HBO to extend Go and Now support for older Apple TV boxes

HBO

HBO says its HBO Now and HBO Go streaming apps won't stop working on older Apple TV devices on April 30, giving customers a little more time to move to different streaming devices.

HBO is extending Now support on second- and third-generation Apple TV devices until May 15 and Go support for a few additional months, according to a spokesperson. The extension was earlier reported by AppleInsider. Both service will continue to work with the fourth generation of the Apple TV device along with other streaming devices.

HBO Go is the company's companion streaming app for those who already have a subscription to HBO. HBO Now is independent of an HBO subscription. It work much like Netfllx and Hulu and .

Earlier this month, HBO made 500 hours of content free through the two apps or on hbonow.com or hbogo.com. Next month, HBO plans to launch, HBO Max, a new streaming service that will offer an expansive collection of shows and movies, costing $15 a month.