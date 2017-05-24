Official trailer for 'Game of Thrones' season 7 lands

The battle that's been building for six seasons of HBO's hit show will soon be upon us. Take a look at the trailer for hints at what will happen next.

HBO just dropped the official trailer for "Game of Thrones" season 7.

When we last left Westeros, it was clear the battle that's been brewing for the first 6 seasons may finally play out.

All of our favorite characters (including the ones we love to hate) make an appearance in the trailer as the voice of Cersei Lannister, portrayed by Lena Headey, intones, "Enemies to the east, enemies to the west, enemies to the south, enemies to the north. Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it."

The new season begins July 16 on HBO.

