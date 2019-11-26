HBO promos Game of Thrones Blu-ray, but fans still upset about finale

That "Winter is coming" tweet sent Monday from the official Game of Thrones account? Apparently it was just a plug for the complete HBO series on Blu-ray and DVD. Some fans were confused by Monday's simple tweet, which had no explanation. But a Tuesday morning tweet proclaimed "News from Winterfell," and urged fans to "relive Game of Thrones with The Complete Series on Blu-ray and DVD on 12.3."

News from Winterfell.

Relive #GameofThrones with The Complete Series on Blu-ray™ and DVD on 12.3: https://t.co/M2iUvQrZRQ pic.twitter.com/uSDnG28rYF — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 26, 2019

Monday's simple, three-word tweet set off a fiery battle befitting Daenerys and Drogon. In one day, it was retweeted 105,000 times, and liked more than 392,000 times. But the comments showed that fans weren't perhaps receiving the tweet in a friendly way.

Winter is coming. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 25, 2019

Had all the fans just known it was promoting a DVD, it would't have seen near that traffic. Instead, the intentionally vague tweet served as a catalyst for vocal fans who still wanted to unload about their disappointment with the blockbuster show's finale.

"(Winter) came and it disappointed," wrote one Twitter user. Wrote another, "Thanks for reminding me how bad season 8 was."

It came and it disappointed — 🥤 (@Sarrista__) November 25, 2019

Thanks for reminding me how bad season 8 was. — 100T NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) November 25, 2019

Game of Thrones Twitter: Look guys we are still cool right? We can still meme after...after what happened...right? Guys?



Everyone Else: pic.twitter.com/exmnI4r3Yx — Jacob 🍂🎃 (@kindafuntimes) November 25, 2019

I'm going to tell my kids this was the ending of Season 8 pic.twitter.com/mzLsuyg7gs — Meg Slay🔥🌹 (@megslay27) November 25, 2019

when the replies dragging this 3-word tweet is better than a whole season that took 2 years to make.. pic.twitter.com/XCCgeNYLyD — josh 🌃 (@thorsdany) November 25, 2019

While the Twitter contingent was vocally negative, surely some fans will follow the link in the promo tweet and buy the series. It can be preordered now and will be available Dec. 3. There are different versions of the set, ranging in price from $249.99 for the collector's edition to $199.99 (Blu-ray) or $169.99 (DVD) for less fancy versions. The controversial season 8 is also available solo.