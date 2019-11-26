That "Winter is coming" tweet sent Monday from the official Game of Thrones account? Apparently it was just a plug for the complete HBO series on Blu-ray and DVD. Some fans were confused by Monday's simple tweet, which had no explanation. But a Tuesday morning tweet proclaimed "News from Winterfell," and urged fans to "relive Game of Thrones with The Complete Series on Blu-ray and DVD on 12.3."
Monday's simple, three-word tweet set off a fiery battle befitting Daenerys and Drogon. In one day, it was retweeted 105,000 times, and liked more than 392,000 times. But the comments showed that fans weren't perhaps receiving the tweet in a friendly way.
Had all the fans just known it was promoting a DVD, it would't have seen near that traffic. Instead, the intentionally vague tweet served as a catalyst for vocal fans who still wanted to unload about their disappointment with the blockbuster show's finale.
"(Winter) came and it disappointed," wrote one Twitter user. Wrote another, "Thanks for reminding me how bad season 8 was."
While the Twitter contingent was vocally negative, surely some fans will follow the link in the promo tweet and buy the series. It can be preordered now and will be available Dec. 3. There are different versions of the set, ranging in price from $249.99 for the collector's edition to $199.99 (Blu-ray) or $169.99 (DVD) for less fancy versions. The controversial season 8 is also available solo.
Discuss: HBO promos Game of Thrones Blu-ray, but fans still upset about finale
