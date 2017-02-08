​Two million of us now are HBO Now subscribers

HBO

How many people are disaffected with cable TV but still attached to HBO's shows?

Two million so far, according to Time Warner Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes, who shared HBO Now subscriber numbers Tuesday, according to remarks spotted by Variety. HBO Now, which costs $15 per month, lets people watch Game of Thrones and Westworld online without needing a subscription through a TV service. "We're really pleased with the progress" of HBO Now, Bewkes told analysts Tuesday after reporting financial results.

Subscribers to HBO Now, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, CBS All Access and other streaming-video services are called cord-cutters for behavior that stiffs traditional cable TV companies. (CNET is owned by CBS.)

HBO hits include Game of Thrones and Westworld, but both those shows won't have new episodes for months to come.

HBO chief Richard Pleper was defensive in February 2016 when HBO Now mustered only 800,000 subscribers when analysts had expected a total closer to 2 million.