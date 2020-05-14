CNET también está disponible en español.

HBO Now and Go let you have virtual watch parties over video chat

Watch synchronized TV shows and movies with up to 20 people.

A partnership with Scener allows HBO Now and Go customers to co-watch shows and movies with friends over video chat.  

HBO is partnering with "virtual movie theater" company Scener to let HBO Now and HBO Go customers co-watch shows and movies with friends over video chat. The feature works using Scener's Virtual Movie Theater application on Google Chrome.

The feature comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered brick-and-mortar movie theaters around the world, and created an opportunity for companies to leverage their communication platforms

To create a virtual theater, HBO Now and Go subscribers can download Scener's free extension from the Chrome Web Store on Windows, Mac, or Chromebook devices. They can then host watch parties with synchronized entertainment over video chat with up to 20 people. Scener says it'll soon allow users to host or join larger watch events. 