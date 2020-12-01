HBO Max will stream Wonder Woman 1984 in 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Clay Enos & DC Comics

AT&T's WarnerMedia is betting big on Wonder Woman 1984 drawing in subscribers to the HBO Max platform, releasing the film theatrically and on the streaming platform simultaneously on Dec. 25. Now, it's ensuring that those looking to watch the sequel to the 2017 hit will be able to do so at home in 4K HDR.

On Tuesday, WarnerMedia announced that Wonder Woman 1984 will be its first title available in the higher resolution 4K format, with the film also supporting HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Those interested in watching in 4K HDR will need a compatible TV (and sound system in the case of Atmos) as well as a "supported" device.

At the moment, the list of supported devices includes:

It's unclear if the app will work on the more recent Chromecast with Google TV or if those with an Apple device will be able to AirPlay it in 4K HDR to a Roku streamer or television. Roku remains without a dedicated HBO Max app, though its recent update for AirPlay 2 allows those with an Apple device to wirelessly cast the app from their phone, tablet or computer onto the popular streaming platform.

CNET has reached out to WarnerMedia for additional details.

In adding 4K support HBO Max finally begins to catch up to rivals Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus. Similar to the latter two services, WarnerMedia says there will be no additional cost for streaming in 4K, though on Dec. 25 the only title available on the streaming service in the higher-resolution format will be the Wonder Woman sequel.

The company says that "further films and TV series" as well as support for "additional devices" will be coming "throughout 2021."