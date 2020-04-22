HBO Max vs. Peacock vs. Quibi vs. Disney Plus vs. Apple TV Plus vs. Netflix: How streaming stacks up

NBC

As America stays at home amid coronavirus, watching more TV than ever, an ever-growing list of streaming services vie for American eyeballs. Disney Plus has grown at a tremendous pace, Apple TV Plus has been giving away TV and movies for free and new services Peacock and Quibi are now available, soon to be joined by AT&T's HBO Max on May 27. As the list of options continues to grow from the "old days" of just Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu (Disney's other platform), it threatens to become overwhelming.

With the launch of Peacock and Quibi in April and HBO Max in May, now is a good time to stop, take a deep breath and look at the crowded landscape. Here's a breakdown of where each new service stands right now and how it compares to Netflix.

The basics: Pricing, titles and more

Netflix

Plans for Disney, Apple and HBO Max are relatively straightforward. There's a single plan for each service that includes 4K HDR streaming, mobile downloads and the ability for multiple people to watch at once.

Netflix is a bit trickier with its three plans: They start at $8.99 a month for a single, non-HD stream that can download to one phone or tablet. Next is its most popular, $12.99-a-month plan for two streams in HD and the ability to download to two devices. Lastly, it charges $15.99 for four streams in 4K HDR and downloads on up to four devices.

The other two services have ads and charge extra for ad-free options. Quibi, the brainchild of Dreamworks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and led by former HP CEO Meg Whitman, is a new take on streaming with a mobile-only approach. It has only original shows and each episode runs 10 minutes or less. It's available in the US and Canada, on iOS and Android, for $4.99 a month with ads and $7.99 a month ad-free.

Peacock is owned by NBC Universal, a subsidiary of cable TV giant Comcast, and for now it's restricted to Comcast customers with a Flex TV streaming box or Xfinity X1 cable box. Those customers get the Premium version of Peacock -- with roughly 15,000 hours of content -- free with ads, or can pay $4.99 a month for Ad-free Premium.

The service's nationwide roll-out in July to all customers will make it available on numerous other devices, including media streamers, smart TVs, phones and tablets. To those customers Peacock will offer a basic, free tier with roughly half as much content as the Premium version (7,500 hours), the Premium version for $4.99 and the ad-free Premium plan for $9.99.

Each of the competing streaming services has its own group of noteworthy titles. Apple TV Plus, for example, is the only place you can watch Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show, while Disney Plus is where you'll be able to stream the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. HBO Max, meanwhile, will have Friends after the popular show left Netflix at the start of the year, while Netflix will host The Office at least until 2021, when it will head to Peacock.

Those nostalgic for NBC's most popular 2000s shows, including 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights and Parks and Recreation, will like Peacock, which also has classics such as Cheers and Everybody Loves Raymond. The new service will also be home to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Two and a Half Men and Dick Wolf's Chicago and Law and Order franchises.

Like Apple TV Plus, Quibi lacks the traditional catalogs of hits that can be found on its rivals. Instead, it's launching with a host of original shows featuring stars such as Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper and Liam Hemsworth. With its mobile-focused approach, Quibi offers two ways to watch -- holding your phone vertically or horizontally changes the perspective of the episode.

Streaming compared

Netflix Peacock Quibi HBO Max Disney Plus Apple TV Plus Monthly price Starts at $8.99 Comcast only: Premium free with ads, ad-free Premium for $4.99 Basic $4.99 with ads, ad-free for $7.99 $14.99 $6.99 $4.99 Ads No Yes Yes No No No Availability Now Now for Comcast, July 15 nationwide Now May 2020 Now Now Top titles Stranger Things, The Office, Breaking Bad, 13 Reasons Why The Office (in 2021), 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Tokyo Olympics, early access to Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Chrissy's Court, Survive, Most Dangerous Game, Punk'd Game of Thrones, Friends, Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty The Mandalorian, Avengers Endgame, Toy Story, The Simpsons The Morning Show, See, Dickinson, For All Mankind Mobile downloads Yes Yes (with national launch in July) Yes Yes Yes Yes 4K HDR available Yes (on Premium plan) No No Unsure Yes Yes Number of streams 1 (2 for Standard, 4 on Premium) 3 1 Unsure 4 6

Apple TV Plus and Quibi have the most limited selection, but they're also the cheapest without ads. Families will likely gravitate toward Disney Plus, with its extensive catalog of family-friendly content, including Disney's live-action and animated films and TV shows, plus offerings from Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and National Geographic.

By comparison, while HBO has Sesame Street, Apple has Snoopy and Netflix has its own Kids section, none of these offers the singular, family-friendly focus of Disney Plus.

Peacock has a new Curious George series, plus family films such as Dreamworks' Despicable Me series and Shrek.

If you're looking beyond the wide Disney domain, you'll find large varieties of content across genres at HBO, Peacock and Netflix. But when looking at ad-free pricing, those services are more expensive than Disney's streaming option, with Peacock running $9.99 a month (for its ad-free plan in July), HBO Max $14.99 a month and Netflix's most popular plan -- that Standard plan with two HD streams -- running $12.99 a month.

Disney also includes higher-quality 4K HDR streams, a step up in picture quality from traditional HD, in the subscription price and is available across a host of devices and platforms. Apple includes 4K HDR on some non-Apple devices, but limits premium features such as Dolby's Atmos sound and Vision picture to Apple products.

Netflix has 4K HDR, but you need its priciest $15.99-a-month Premium tier.

In a statement, a WarnerMedia spokesperson confirmed that HBO Max will allow for mobile downloads and multiple streams with 4K HDR coming in the future.

"The HBO Max platform will support mobile downloads and details on concurrent streams will be available closer to launch," the spokesperson said. "4K HDR is a part of the HBO Max product roadmap but we don't have any additional information to share at this time."

When it launches nationwide in July, Peacock will allow for three simultaneous streams on all of its tiers, but 4K HDR will require a subscription to either of its Premium offerings, while mobile downloads will require its ad-free Premium option. For its limited April launch, there's no 4K HDR available.

How to watch

Disney

When it comes to devices, assuming HBO Max follows the same distribution as HBO Now, most services will be on iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. Some newer TV models, like the latest Samsung televisions, may have apps for some or all of these services as well.

Supported devices

Netflix Amazon Prime Video Disney HBO Max Quibi Apple TV Plus Android app Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No iOS app Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Roku Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Amazon Fire TV Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Apple TV Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Android TV Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Chromecast Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Xbox One Yes Yes Yes Yes No No PlayStation 4 Yes Yes Yes Yes No No

The major limitations are with Quibi, Apple TV Plus and Peacock. Quibi currently only works on iOS and Android devices, while Apple TV Plus isn't available on Android, Android TV, Chromecast or game consoles such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Peacock isn't included in the chart above because it hasn't specified exactly what platforms it will appear on when it launches nationwide in July. Currently, as mentioned above, it's only available to Comcast customers with a Flex TV streaming box or Xfinity X1 cable box.

How to save

Saving on streaming

Netflix Disney HBO Max Quibi Apple TV Plus Peacock Promotion Included with T-Mobile Magenta Free year with Verizon unlimited data plans Bundled with AT&T Unlimited &More Premium and Unlimited Elite wireless plans. Also included with certain TV and internet plans Included with T-Mobile Magenta or One plans with two lines or more Free year with new iPhone, Mac, iPad purchase Premium with ads included for free to Comcast or Cox customers

All six services sweeten the deal with incentives for people who are already using specific services. Depending on your carrier and unlimited plan, you may even be able to get subscriptions for free. T-Mobile unlimited users get free Netflix, for instance, while AT&T bundles HBO on some of its premium unlimited plans and Verizon is offering a free year of Disney Plus. (If you're on Sprint, you may be able to get free Hulu with ads depending on your unlimited plan.)

T-Mobile is also giving away free Quibi to those on its Magenta or One plans that have at least two lines on the account.

Current pricing for Peacock amounts to a $5 discount for Comcast customers, who get the Premium version for free with ads and option to pay $4.99 a month for the full ad-free Premium subscription.

AT&T will similarly be including HBO Max with some of its highest-tier TV and home internet plans. Those currently with HBO through AT&T will also be upgraded to Max for no additional charge.

Apple hasn't partnered with any wireless or cable provider, but it is offering a free year of Apple TV Plus to anyone who buys a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV or Mac.

So many services, so little time

Disney Plus is yet another service that parents, in particular, will need to pay for, but unlike with Apple TV Plus at least there's a wealth of content available to its subscribers. With even more streaming options, like Quibi and now Peacock, it'll be interesting to see who can actually compete for Netflix's crown and who will fall by the wayside. Grab your popcorn: The latest battle in the streaming wars is now fully underway.

How do you feel about the influx of new services? Will you be unsubscribing from existing ones to make room in your budget? Let us know in the comments below.