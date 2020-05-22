HBO Max vs. Disney Plus: Comparing price, shows and more

HBO's new streaming service HBO Max finally launches on May 27 -- the last in a slate of multimillion dollar ventures into the world of streaming this past year, following Disney Plus, Peacock and Quibi during a time when we're at home and streaming more than ever.

While streaming titan Netflix may be HBO Max's biggest rival, Disney Plus is a close second: Both are major new streaming services with extremely popular TV series and films in their catalog, several of which are aimed at kids.

With millions of people struggling with financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, paying for both HBO Max and Disney Plus may be too much. But how do you choose?

Here's how the two newer streaming services stack up, based on everything we know about HBO Max so far.

Screenshot by Gonzalo Jiménez/CNET HBO Max is the biggest new Netflix competitor to launch since, well, Disney Plus. The streaming service includes everything on HBO as well several exclusives and a big back catalog of favorite shows, like major sitcoms Friends and The Big Bang Theory, animated hits Rick and Morty and South Park and numerous Warner movies including The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix trilogies, Lego and DC movies and even beloved anime titles from Studio Ghibli. The downside? It's expensive. But it does cost the same as HBO Now, so if you already subscribe to that, HBO Max will give you much more content for the same price. Read more.

Quick comparison

Disney Plus HBO Max Monthly price: $7 $15 Ads No No Availability Now May 2020 Top Titles The Mandalorian, Avengers Endgame, Toy Story, The Simpsons Game of Thrones, Friends, Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty Mobile downloads Yes Yes 4K HDR available Yes Unsure Number of streams: 4 Unsure

There are a lot of differences in content, which we'll cover below, but the biggest difference up front is the price. HBO Max is basically double the monthly cost of Disney Plus.

Just like regular HBO, the HBO Max costs $15 a month. If you pay for a year in advance, that drops to the equivalent of $12 a month. You can also find discounts from HBO's corporate parent AT&T if you subscribe to its wireless phone and TV plans.

Disney Plus is much cheaper at $7 a month or $70 a year -- and free for at least a year if you're a Verizon Unlimited, Fios Home Internet or US Mobile customer. There are also options to bundle Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN Plus.

HBO Max wins for variety (especially for grown-ups)

Disney Plus has a large slate of popular films and TV shows thanks to its ownership of Star Wars, Marvel, and The Simpsons -- and the entire library of Pixar, Disney Signature Series and Disney Vault lines of classic hand-drawn animated movies. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney Plus has gotten a few movies streaming earlier than expected, like Frozen 2 and Onward, while others like Artemis Fowl will bypass theaters and move straight onto the service. It will also be the home of the filmed version of a small theater production called Hamilton in July.

HBO Max offers more variety, especially content for adults as well as children. At launch, it will have 10,000 hours of content to stream, including all the shows and movies on HBO, plus a selection of high-profile licensed content, like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Rick & Morty and South Park. It will also have the full sets of The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix trilogies, DC movies like Joker and Wonder Woman, classic films like The Wizard of Oz and Casablanca, and newer hits like A Star is Born and Crazy Rich Asians -- not to mention almost the entire catalog of Studio Ghibli anime films that have never been released for streaming in the US before.

Disney Plus has struggled to have many breakouts when it comes to its original content -- the major exception being The Mandalorian, which became a massive hit thanks in part to Baby Yoda.

HBO Max may be better suited to original content: It will stream six Max Originals at launch, including an anthology series called Love Life starring Anna Kendrick that follows one character through a new romantic relationship each episode.

Both services think of the children

When it comes to content for kids, you would guess that family-friendly Disney Plus has the edge over HBO, which made its name on more adult content like The Sopranos and Sex and the City. But HBO Max is making a big bet on families with kids subscribing, too. The new service will have kid-friendly originals like new Looney Tunes cartoons and Sesame Street episodes, and the Cartoon Network catalog. It will also be home to Doctor Who and the Lego movies -- not to mention almost every Studio Ghibli film, which have never been available on US streaming services before.

While Disney Plus is more focused on shows and movies for kids in general (with nothing rated M or R on the platform), there is some more intense PG and PG-13 content that might not be appropriate for the youngest viewers. Parents can create a profile for their child, and toggle the Kids Profile setting to On, which prevents PG and PG-13 content from appearing on the profile. But it's not perfect for every age group -- you can't enable PG content and disable PG-13 content. Plus, a child could technically just switch over to another profile to watch those shows.

HBO Max's profiles for kids are more customizable, according to a demo from the company last year. Parents will be able to decide which rating levels kids can access, down to G, PG, PG-13, R and NC-17 for movies and TV-Y, TV-Y7, TV-G, TV-PG, TV-14 and TV-MA for television shows. You can also enable a four-digit passcode that a child would need to enter to get out of their profile and into their parent's. Of course, your kid might be savvy enough to figure that passcode out, but it's something.

On HBO Max, you can also connect two profiles to create a separate, joint-watching space for shows you watch with your kid, so as not to mess up the recommendation engine on your own profile.

When it comes to pure content for kids, Disney Plus probably wins out. But for more customizable kids profiles and some great non-Disney movies, HBO Max has the edge.

Both designs take a page from Netflix (and add hubs)

In terms of usability, Disney Plus has a user-friendly design with row after row of tiles, sorted by Recommended for you, New to Disney Plus, Continue watching, etc. -- similar to Netflix and many other popular streaming services. HBO Max also follows the same general design, although HBO seems to have put some thought into making the platform more visually appealing, with fewer tiles on a screen and more breaks to let your eye rest.

Disney Plus has a hub for each of its properties at the top of the home page, where you'll find Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. HBO Max has a similar hub when you scroll down your profile page, but it looks busier and with less recognizable names, like Studio Ghibli and Sesame Workshop.

Instead of solely using a recommendation engine to surface new content for users, HBO Max will also have curated content from celebrities, to bring a more human touch. However, it's not clear if those recommendations will be available at launch. HBO Max also will curate collections of movies around a theme, like time travel. Disney Plus has a version of this as well, with collections like Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, The Simpsons Predict, and Disney Through the Decades.

Still unknown for HBO Max: Roku, Fire TV and 4K HDR support

We still don't know exactly how many devices HBO Max will launch on. But Disney Plus is available pretty much everywhere, so it's difficult to imagine HBO will beat its device count on day one.

HBO says the Max service will be available on a "very wide array of devices," including phones, tablets, the web, connected TVs and game consoles. That list at launch officially includes Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV) and gear that runs Google's Android operating system for phones and tablets, as well as Android TV devices, Chromebooks, Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices like Vizio TVs. Xbox, PlayStation 4 and recent Samsung smart TVs are also on-board.

But one popular device may not get HBO Max, at least initially. AT&T's incoming CEO, John Stankey, recently said that Amazon's Fire TV products may not have an HBO Max app at launch. Meanwhile we'd be surprised if Max didn't launch on the most popular TV streaming service, Roku, but it's not official there yet either.

Disney Plus offered support for both 4K HDR video and Dolby Atmos surround sound at launch (depending on the content), along with up to four simultaneous streams. Meanwhile, HBO Max has yet to announce support for either of those features, or how many simultaneous streams it will offer.

The happiest streaming service on Earth

If you're looking purely for children's content that includes every Disney classic and the Star Wars and Marvel franchises for older kids, you can't go wrong with Disney Plus -- especially for the price. But HBO Max has a massive catalog of shows and movies you won't find streaming anywhere else, and more customizable parental controls. Plus, if you're already an HBO Now subscriber, you'll be paying the same price for lots more content. If you've already exhausted the Disney catalog, it's worth giving HBO Max a try.