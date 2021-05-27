HBO Max Sex and the City reboot brings back Big as Chris Noth signs on

Warner Media

It's official: Mr. Big will be back for a new HBO Max series returning to the world of Sex and the City. The reboot/sequel is called And Just Like That..., and Chris Noth will once again play Carrie's husband alongside the other original stars.

Also reprising their roles in And Just Like That... will be Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Samantha Jones, originally played by Kim Cattrall, hasn't been cast to return.

"How could we ever do a new chapter of the 'Sex And The City' story without our Mr. Big?" Michael Patrick King, executive producer, said in a statement from WarnerMedia Wednesday.

The new series will focus on the three women "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

There will be 10 episodes, each 30 minutes long, with production beginning in New York City this summer. Sara Ramírez has also been cast in the series.