HBO Max scores Ridley Scott 'epic' sci-fi TV series Raised by Wolves

HBO Max, the new HBO-anchored streaming service coming from AT&T's WarnerMedia, has ordered up a sci-fi epic from Ridley Scott, the famed filmmaker behind Blade Runner, Alien and The Martian.

The show, a 10-episode series called Raised by Wolves, focuses on two androids raising human children on a mysterious planet. " As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task," according to the company. The show has wrapped production in South Africa.

A short clip of footage from the show showed a bleak and desolate planet, where woman is shown with a newborn and then several children, and she expresses concerns that people -- believing androids shouldn't be raising human children -- will take them away. There are shots of fight scenes as people come to rescue the kids, to which their android protector says:"You are all my children. I'm only here to protect you."

HBO Max will be AT&T's combatant in the so-called streaming wars. With a big library of licensed shows and a slate of originals, it will be taking on Netflix, the dominant force in streaming with more than 150 million subscribers worldwide, as well as a crop of new streaming services launching in the next six months. Apple TV Plus goes live with nine titles Friday, followed quickly by Disney's high-profile offering, Disney Plus, on Nov. 12. NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, is expected to go head-to-head with HBO Max early next year.