HBO Max, the new HBO-anchored streaming service coming from AT&T's WarnerMedia, has ordered up a sci-fi epic from Ridley Scott, the famed filmmaker behind Blade Runner, Alien and The Martian.
The show, a 10-episode series called Raised by Wolves, focuses on two androids raising human children on a mysterious planet. " As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task," according to the company. The show has wrapped production in South Africa.
A short clip of footage from the show showed a bleak and desolate planet, where woman is shown with a newborn and then several children, and she expresses concerns that people -- believing androids shouldn't be raising human children -- will take them away. There are shots of fight scenes as people come to rescue the kids, to which their android protector says:"You are all my children. I'm only here to protect you."
HBO Max will be AT&T's combatant in the so-called streaming wars. With a big library of licensed shows and a slate of originals, it will be taking on Netflix, the dominant force in streaming with more than 150 million subscribers worldwide, as well as a crop of new streaming services launching in the next six months. Apple TV Plus goes live with nine titles Friday, followed quickly by Disney's high-profile offering, Disney Plus, on Nov. 12. NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, is expected to go head-to-head with HBO Max early next year.
Discuss: HBO Max scores Ridley Scott 'epic' sci-fi TV series Raised by Wolves
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.